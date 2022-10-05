Be Prepared

“When we see only the soul, we will be able to see everyone with love.” – Dadi Janki

As nature becomes more fierce and overpowering, we prepare for floods, hurricanes and storms, and as man’s nature grows more uncontrolled, we prepare for war. Much time, effort, and money is spent to offset the destruction from these violent forces.

What we see happening today, even globally, is not the fruit of chance but fruit from seeds planted in the past. Plant seeds of peace now and create a life of peace in the future. Plant seeds of violence, greed and ego, and they will create a life of sorrow and suffering in the future.

Check your own nature and attitude. Do you learn to extinguish the fires of anger burning within? How about possessiveness? Rather than being a master of your own nature would you rather be a master of another human being? Are you wanting, demanding and taking more and more, whilst giving less and less? Are you thinking or speaking about wrong habits and behaviors of others? If so, you are consuming their negativity into your energy field and diminishing your happiness.

When we let our mind and our being be quiet and still, we rediscover, ‘as without, so within’. Outer space is but a reflection of inner space. Therefore, I should think ‘within’ before I perform actions ‘without’, because after the seed of action is sown I have to reap the fruit.

However, Spirituality transforms violence, ambition and selfish thoughts, and brings individuals and even nations to a new and healthy position. Recognizing this, the Government of India launched a Mega-Initiative in January of 2022 to make India more peaceful, powerful, prosperous and self-dependent in all spheres of life; “To take us in the new direction of a golden era.”

Celebrating 75 years of independence, India is creating many programs and projects to help its people understand the spiritual significance and attain the behavior of true Independence – living together with unity. In the 90’s, Jamaica also saw the need for this. After gaining independence, PM Patterson, under the Ministry of Information, formulated a successful values program to be taught in every school focusing on the values of peace, love, forgiveness, respect, honesty, truthfulness, tolerance, and unity.

Discrimination, prejudice, violence and corruption are the symptoms of a profoundly personal crisis, a crisis of identity. We must now have a brand new understanding of ourselves. We must redefine ourselves not by the flesh of the body, but by the spirit.

To be truly prepared, hear the call to meditate, and turn your awareness within. See the self as a soul defined by the Light of God as love, truth, and peace, and allow yourself to be transformed by this new knowledge. I also know about you – You are a soul, a being of light and so you are my brother. We see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors, treat each other with dignity and respect, and get back in touch with God, our loving Father, to help transform the self and the world.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html. Contact www.livingvalues.net for values education resources.

