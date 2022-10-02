Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales

On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Ali was arrested following an investigation of Illegal Cannabis Sales at the Puff One store located on North Avenue. Following this arrest, Owego Police executed a Search Warrant at the Puff One store and located numerous additional illegal items and substances.

The Owego Police received assistance by the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.