Candor’s Fall Festival; 2022 Style

Once again, the Candor Community, with the organization of the Candor Chamber of Commerce, has a lot to offer during their annual Fall Festival set for Oct. 7-9. Highlighted around the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show, planned for Oct. 8 and 9 at the Candor Fire Hall with carving demonstrations and carving raffles, are many events throughout the community including yard sales and pop-up events.

Starting off with a Fall Block Party at the Town Hall Pavilion sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce and Candor Farmers Market on Friday night, Oct. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., there will be live bands, vendors, food trucks, fire pits, S’mores bar, and much more. Fall Festival T-shirts will be available for purchase (as well as at Side Hill Acres) so you’ll be dressed for the weekend’s Fall Fest events around town.

But don’t forget to check out the many vendors who will be set up at Side Hill Acres both Saturday and Sunday, including Finger Lakes Wineries, wine and cheese tastings, kids’ activity area, mingling with the goats, local craft vendors, and the Mount Olive Masonic Lodge #290 serving up pork, sausage, hamburgers and hot dogs (on Saturday), and Smith’s Family Maple and BBQ (Sunday).

Looking for Candor History books or want to find out what’s happening at the History Center? Visit Candor’s Historian at Side Hill Acres on Saturday, Oct. 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. And don’t miss the magic show on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Sunday, enjoy the Balloon show between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary is holding a vendor Craft Fair and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their 90 Spencer Rd. location. Activities will include vendors, as well as an offering of raffles and a chicken and biscuit lunch. All proceeds benefit our military and their families, veterans, the community, and the Honor Flight.

Be sure to visit Iron Kettle’s Spooktacular events, visit the animals, and Grandma’s Barn full of crafts and goodies from various vendors. The farm grounds are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities begin at noon on weekdays in October, and at 10 a.m. on weekends.

Other events include the Friends of the Candor Library Book Sale on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a New Quilters On The Block Quilt Show at the EMS building on Oct. 8 and 9, with their quilt raffle; the EMS is sponsoring an open house on Saturday and Sunday at the Ambulance building and also offering a sidewalk CPR course.

Stop in at Fay’s Fitness for an Open House event to help celebrate 35 years in business on Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their 41 Owego Rd. location. Take part in an Atlatl contest and demonstrations at 90 Main St. in Candor, sponsored by Thunderbird Atlatl.

For an entertaining and informative venue, join the Candor Historical Society on Saturday at the Fire Hall for their drawing of the Historic painting of the lower dam at noon, and then on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. for Phil Jordan’s Cemetery Walk through Maple Grove Cemetery.

For more entertainment, you can enjoy Pie a la mode from 1 to 4 p.m., at the McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 224 Owego St., and sponsored by McKendree Methodist United Women in Faith who will be serving up pie and ice cream for a small cost; and stop in at the Candor Congregational Church Sunday evening for an old-fashioned hymn sign followed by ice cream from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Are you still hungry? Besides food vendors at Side Hill Acres, the American Legion luncheon, Pie a La Mode at the Methodist Church, enticing goodies at Brewed Awakenings on Main Street, and the Ice Cream Social at the Congregational Church, the Misfitz will be serving a pancake breakfast on Oct. 8, at 189 Spencer Rd. starting at 8 a.m. Bring a new toy or donate money. In the afternoon, starting at 3 p.m., the Misfitz will have a chicken BBQ for $12. Proceeds from these events support the toy drive for the holidays.

Whatever your plans are for Candor’s Fall Festival weekend, consider entering the annual Scarecrow Contest. There is no entry fee, but in order to be included, you must fill out the entry form, available on the Candor Chamber’s website at www.candornychamber.org, by Oct. 1. No adult or political themes, all entries must be in good taste, and scarecrows must be in place for judging by Oct. 4. Winners will be announced on Oct. 7.

And several of Candor’s businesses are holding a Scavenger Hunt, so stop in at Candor businesses around town, and enter to win a prize.

There is entertainment for the entire family throughout the Candor community Oct. 7, 8, and 9. For more information on these and additional events, times and dates, visit www.candornychamber.org or email to Candornychamber@gmail.com.

You can also view a full schedule by clicking here!