​Candor Historical Society Participates in the Fall Festival

Due to the renovations at the Candor History Center, there will be no open house this year during Candor’s Fall Festival, planned with activities throughout Candor Oct. 7-9. However there are two events that are scheduled to take place that you won’t want to miss. The first is the raffle drawing for the landscape painting of the lower dam, by Kay Stash, and the other is the annual Cemetery Walk with Phil Jordan.

The Candor Historical Society will hold their drawing for the Landscape painting by Local artist Kay Stash, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon during the Woodcarver’s Show at the Candor Fire hall. Tickets are available now by calling or texting Patti Reichert at (607) 760-7551.

Local artist, Kay Stash, has generously donated a new landscape mat finished painting (18 X 24 inches) of Candor’s Lower Dam that many will remember as the ‘ole swimming hole in the 1950s and 1960s. The site was the scene of many crowds picnicking and swimming, especially on hot summer days.

This particular painting was given to the Candor Historical Society in memory of Rosie Kenish Olmstead, a local mom who shared her dedication to children in securing the local swimming hole as a safe and comfortable place for children to swim. Each summer she would go door-to-door and collect quarters to buy sand for the beach and necessary repairs to the wooden dam. Her earnest and steadfast desire was to make sure all children could swim.

On Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., Phil Jordan will once again be on hand to present his ever popular walk through Maple Grove Cemetery. This is a narrated, guided tour that is always an upbeat event that you won’t want to miss. Phil will highlight many of his memories of various locals that are now interned there. Meet at the Flag Pole and make sure you have on your walking shoes.

Attendance at these events is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Candor Historical Society events, contact President Nancy Riggs by calling (607) 759-4001 or visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.

