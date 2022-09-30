Athens Senior Citizen News

The Athens Senior Citizens met at the Fortune Buffet in Sayre at noon on Sept. 14. They all enjoyed the variety of food to choose from. Ted Benjamin gave the invocation before they ate. They had 22 members attend and one guest, Tom House from the Towanda area.

The group held a brief meeting, celebrating September birthdays; Gerald Leahy (3), Merna Colwell (5), Lucille Chrispell (14), and Nancy Smith (17). Everyone sang the Birthday song. Ginny got all the memorial donations completed. They collected donations for the Bridge Heat program.

The Valley Chorus has started the Christmas concert rehearsals every Monday night at the Waverly High School Music Room from 6:30 to 9 p.m. They welcome new members. The Christmas Concert will be Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Waverly High School auditorium. Kevin Doherty Jr., director, and Leslie Damiano, pianist and accompanist, help to keep the music fun.

The Oct. 12 Halloween meeting will be held at noon at the Airport Community Center Hall. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee is provided. Wear a mask if you dare. New members are welcome.

For more information, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.