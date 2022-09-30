Kiwanis Club of Owego presents 11th ornament

The Kiwanis Club of Owego recently unveiled their 11th ornament, featuring the Coburn Free Library in Owego. The ornament is available now, and makes a popular gift during the holiday season.

As in the past, the ornament can be purchased through Van Horn Jewelers on Lake Street, Community Bank’s Owego Office, or from Kiwanis members. The cost is $20, which includes a display case.

Van Horn Jewelers will include, at no charge, a name and date engraving. Previous ornaments currently available include The Court House (#1), Fireman’s Statue (#2), SaSaNa Loft Monument (#3), Court Street Bridge (#4), Central Fire Station (#5), Owego Hiawatha Island (#6), Owego-Apalachin School Spirit (#7) Civil War Monument (#8), River Row (#9), and Lake Street (#10).

All profits are returned to the community through programs supported by Kiwanis.