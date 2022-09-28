Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, the woman here is calling me Patrick. I seemed to have lost my way. One minute I am at this Festival at some church (St. Patrick’s) smelling all the good smells, and then I am in a cage.

I hope my family is able to find me here, because I would like to go home now. This is a nice enough place, with cats running loose all over the place, but it’s not home, you know, and I am not a big fan of cages.

I want to go places and do things. That’s probably why I am in the cage in the first place. Maybe when I get back home I should just stay in my own yard instead of following those smells that were so tempting. Dang smells!

If you are my family and you are reading this, I am ready to come home now. I promise I will be a good boy and stay home the next time. Please call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 and tell her you are my family and how much you miss me.

If you want to donate to help Nancy take care of all the kitties here she said to make the check out to Maddie’s Meadows and mail it to the same name, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.