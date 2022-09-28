Letter: Neighborhood Curb Alert a success!

Dear Editor,

On behalf of RAFT (Residents Allied for the Future of Tioga), I thank everyone who came out to shop at the Owego Neighborhood Curb Alert this past Saturday. Many people visited the area around and including the west end of Front Street to view free offerings.

Although only about 20% of the homeowners participated, there were games, clothes, furniture, sports and other items, all finding new homes within just a few hours. Many of these items would otherwise have been land filled.

Thank you to Abby Fahey, the Girl Scout who initiated a free Community Swap last year. Ms. Fahey wants to see projects of this type continue and RAFT is happy to help her accomplish her goal.

Respectfully,

Gerri Wiley

Owego, N.Y.