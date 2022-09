Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000.

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000.

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 2903 State Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Tioga County to Francisco and Sulay Aguayo for $14,000.

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 7 Mill Rd., Tioga, from Tioga County to Reyna Mota and Sulay Aguayo for $11,000.

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 74 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Linda Warner to Kaitlyn Bailey for $144,000.

On Sept. 16, 2022, property located at Lang Road, Town of Spencer, from Theodore Holkier Jr. to Barton Payne for $225,000.

On Sept. 16, 2022, property located at 185 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from William Manning and Sarah Winter to William Bellingham and Anneliese Tremper for $143,617.

On Sept. 16, 2022, property located at 196 Pump Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Robert and Denise Woods to Charles Kaib for $330,000.

On Sept. 16, 2022, property located at 2148 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Jason Merrill to Mitchell and Lori Logue for $130,000.

On Sept. 16, 2022, property located at 383 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Roy and Janelle Taylor to Michael and Diane Franz for $305,000.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 400 Morningside Dr., Village of Waverly, from Thomas and Shannon Bubniak to Scot Vanduzer for $90,000.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at Lawrence Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Vanderpool Family Trust to LC Lawrence Road LLC for $150,000.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 21 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Tina Nguyen for $1,800.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 14 Weber Rd., Tioga, from Tioga County to Martins Ochu for $29,500.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 65 East Ave., Village of Owego, from Tioga County to Martins Ochu for $1,400.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 538 Tallow Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Casey Smith to Kristy Alexander and Ross Temple for $149,000.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 8 Gridleyville Rd., Town of Spencer, from Jacob Mathews and Arianna Megivern to Miranda Penney for $157,000.

On Sept. 19, 2022, property located at 11 Old Rte. 34, Town of Barton, from Susan Vanderpool to Mathew Warfle for $100,450.

On Sept. 21, 2022, property located at 73 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company to Jennifer Peyton for $51,000.

On Sept. 21, 2022, property located at Marshland Road, Town of Owego, from Leslie Wagner to William Nolis Jr. for $1,000.

On Sept. 22, 2022, property located at 85 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Brandy and Brett Carter to Kevin and Megan Moore for $245,000.

On Sept. 22, 2022, property located at 2044 Mclean Rd., Town of Owego, from Sharon Beach to Alicia Duliah for $435,000.