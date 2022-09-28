Readers’ Column for the week of September 25, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

The Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum in Owego is requesting donations of holiday gift items and decorations for their ever expanding and festively decorated Christmas Gift Shop. For further details, contact Pat Hansen at (607) 687-2004 and leave a message. The Museum, open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is preparing for the 20th Annual O Tannenbaum Holiday Tree Display and fundraiser. Call (607) 687-2460 for details.

The State Department of Transportation has a sign that reads, “DOT NEEDS YOU!” That’s kind of what I’ve been saying about ROUTE 38 for the last five years. GET IT RESURFACED!

The Campville Fire Department responds to about 1,000 calls over a year, the vast majority being squad calls. When a call comes in it will typically list the nature of the emergency and the location they need to respond to. A recent survey of residents in the district showed that there were no numbers posted on some of the mailboxes and houses. In some cases the mailbox numbers were obscured by mail tubes, or had faded with time where they were unreadable, or one or more number decals were missing. This can result in delays for the responders as they try to determine the exact location for the call; time that may be critical. So please check to make sure that your residence has clearly visible numbers posted on your home and, preferably, on your mailbox as well.

While I do think the Legion in Owego has done some great things for our veterans, I don’t believe they should get preferential treatment over other tax paying and hard working businesses in the village. To grant them permission to install a sign that does not meet the requirements that every other business has been held to would be a slap in the face to those businesses. And how would you enforce these codes in the future once you ignore them for one business.

Does anyone have any advice on how to stop the emails coming in every few hours from sleazy law firms regarding Camp Lejeune? They are somehow getting through my spam filter.

I have two pet peeves to share. One, people who throw their garbage where it doesn’t belong; if you really can’t take it home there are green garbage cans in downtown Owego for you to use. Two, on foggy mornings drivers really need to use their headlights, not just the fog lights. It helps other drivers see you, as well as those of us that walk and jog in the morning.

I find it very upsetting that Gail Ghinger, our local lady who is, after all, trying to rescue the cats and kittens being abandoned is not receiving more help. Would someone who is computer literate please see if a “GoFundMe Page” could be set up to help this lady out? Winter is coming; things are going to get even tougher for folks who may have to leave pets behind to move to more affordable housing that may not accept pets. Food and veterinary costs are going up along with everything else. These creatures are innocent. Please help this lady out.

I lost the basket to my walker at the Richford Potato Festival. If anyone has found it could you please call me at (607) 902-4083?

Beware; there is a scammer in Apalachin, so be careful with who you do business with.

To the lady who called recently about needing someone to talk to, we need your telephone number. Thank you.

Regarding the College professor who had such negative comments regarding Queen Elizabeth’s death, perhaps she ought to read a book entitled Divine Intervention by Hazel Courtney, an award winning journalist and English citizen. This professor may have plenty of degrees, but she certainly needs to be “enlightened,” along with many other people who have very negative thoughts.

I pay extra for the YES Network, I pay extra for the NFL Network, and now I can’t watch games because they’re being streamed? They want me to pay extra money to watch games being streamed when I already paid for these games. Where’s my discount for the Yankees games and the NFL games I am now missing? Unbelievable!

We went to a festival and it was a hot day with plenty of sun and a good-sized crowd, with the exception of service dogs. Why do people bring their dogs and subject them not only to the heat and the crowds of people surrounding them? You can see that these dogs are thirsty and not happy to be there. So do the right thing and leave your dog home. I’m sure they will thank you.

There was a mistake in my comment last week. I didn’t say Our Bulletin had drug prices and it doesn’t take effect until 2025. I said AARP bulletin, September 2022 issue. That’s what it is in.

To the person looking for a tree trimming service in Tioga County, we highly recommend Budget Tree service. They are very dependable and reliable. Give them a call.

Just wanted to give a big shout out to American Legion Post 401 on Front Street for wanting to put up that gorgeous sign that was there over the weekend. It looked absolutely amazing! I hope they allow them to put it in. Shame on the OHPC for not allowing the veterans to help themselves.

I have a question for the village trustees, mayor, and the OHPC. How can four people on a committee make a decision on what people can do on their properties or to their properties when they paid for their house, paid their mortgage on it, and paid their taxes on it? Sounds a little like a dictatorship to me. I think they should abolish OHPC and let people do what they want with their properties.

Just wanted to say, I went by the American Legion on Front Street on Saturday and saw that sign out in front of their building. The new electronic sign looked absolutely beautiful. A lot of nice colors, very patriotic, and very community minded. Just a great, great sign and I hope that they put it up.

Why did the village of Owego mayor and the board of trustees elected to defund the Owego Police Department to only two shifts? Defunding is something that the whole country is against, and in the village of Owego, defunding has reduced it to only two shifts and put the village of Owego residents at great risk. Proof is in the pudding. Robbery after robbery to all of our homes, our houses, our garages, our bars and our businesses has been going on for the last two years since the defunding started.

Yes, I have two kids that are graduating this next year. We’re just wondering how they’re going to get their fair share of the bail out for these students that, you know, go to college and work at McDonald’s or can’t pay for their own education. Just seems like they’d give every student the money and call it even.

We want to say thanks to the Owego Highway Department for following up on our concerns at the dead end of Maple Lane. We went to the town building to start the process and one by one an employee showed up in a timely and consistent manner and completed the necessary work. With a great attitude, in this day and age, it’s nice to see our tax dollars giving back when we need it. Thanks very much for your hard work and attention.

I heard somebody talking about the DEC investigating Candor for stuffing something into a Creek. What’s going on? Why don’t we ever hear about any of this?

To the person looking for someone that can help with trees, I’ve had wonderful work done by BV Tree removal. The number is (609) 358-9190 and he’s in Tioga County.

National Political Viewpoints

I have a question for the person who called into the Sept. 4 column. His or her statement was that Donald Trump was a liar in chief. Please refresh my memory of what he lied about. While you are thinking, I will refresh yours about a liar named Joe Biden. First he said that he was appointed to the naval academy in 1965 (not true); then he stated that he was a teaching professor at a college in Pennsylvania (not true). Also, he said he has no knowledge of his son’s business dealings with Ukraine and China, but they got to those countries on Air Force 2. And the list goes on. The real reason the democrats dislike Trump is that he is a threat to the democratic elite and to the billionaires like George Sorros. And let’s look at our 401k; our retirement accounts are performing the worst they have since 2008. Biden’s solution is to raise taxes on corporations so they have less money to hire people, and to invest in more modern technology. I have a better idea, maybe stop spending so much money.

“Pressure is mounting for Congress to seriously consider self-regulation of stock trading. Seventy percent of Americans support banning lawmakers from trading stocks, including a majority of both Democratic and Republican voters. To date, at least six different bills have been proposed to limit the ability of members of Congress to trade stock. Confidence in Congress sits in the single digits, as overinvestment in the Pentagon has come at the underinvestment in healthcare, education, and addressing the climate crisis. Even if lawmakers defend their trades as routine, the goal should be to eliminate both the appearance and reality of conflict in setting national security priorities.” Meet the Congress Members Trading Defense Stocks While Shaping Military Policy — Nick Cleveland-Stout. Common Dreams. September 18, 2022

Are the conservatives really that obtuse that they want to block liberal sites from censoring conservative thoughts yet don’t realize that that means conservative sites cannot block liberal thoughts? Betcha they are.

The many Veterans in MY family fought and sacrificed to protect and defend the laws of this land, to secure the process by which laws are made to protect everyone’s rights. They were / are upstanding, honorable, respectful people. They didn’t / don’t consider themselves, individually or as a group, above the law; privileged above their fellow citizens and neighbors they served. They understand laws exist for a reason thus they are for everyone to follow – no one is above the law. There is a process in place by which to change them if they are causing undue hardship. That is democracy and the American way.

I was listening to Joe Biden talk about the trillions of dollars the U.S. has put into reversing global climate change, but I think I must have missed the part where he explained how it has stressed the power grid to the point where people were unable to use their air conditioning in the heat of summer in California this year, and how they were unable to plug their electric vehicles in (I would imagine that included things like electric mowers and other outdoor equipment or household electric appliances in for the full charging periods). I also did not hear anything about the three metric tons of emissions from John Kerry’s flights all over the world. Now did I really miss these things or are they not mentioning things that sound bad for them.

Biden, Pelosi, Biden’s press secretary, mainstream media and more spew, like bleating sheep, that Republicans are a threat to democracy. Dems control the White House, Congress, the Senate, the Media, Big Tech, Hollywood and more, yet somehow Republicans are a threat to democracy. Are we that stupid? The Lord said to “love thy neighbor as thyself.” Hitler, Stalin, and Mao all carved out a segment of society to which they could direct hate and jealousy. Then liquidated them.

How very sad that the once proud GOP is now the GQP as they embrace, support, and believe in Q-Anon conspiracy theories.

Please, Trump supporters; consider what he is up to now. He is warning that if he is indicted, there will be unrest by his supporters. Why isn’t he held accountable for anything he does? Why do you continue to fly your MAGA / Trump flags and display your placards against elections? What would you do if a Democratic leader were to lead an insurrection to overturn an election? Would you have done anything if the Democratic Party had tried to overturn the 2016 election results? Seek the truth and not just follow FOX News. #Catholics with a conscience

How out of whack we are, Texas and Florida, each with substantially larger populations than ours, spend about half what we do each year, and neither has an income tax. Is it any wonder why so many former New Yorkers are now Texans and Floridians?

2,000,000 people were APPREHENDED attempting to cross the border. Look up “apprehended”. This was possible because the border is pretty secure.

MIke Lindell had his phone seized at a Hardee’s, not at his home. The FBI did not take everything he owns.

In my opinion Mr. Biden’s Nobel Prize winning economists have been smoking something with Hunter. Biden says that according to them there is no chance of a recession. What little I know about economics, and from what I have read, three items are necessary for predicting a recession – two consecutive quarters of negative G.D.P. growth and high inflation; and a two year treasury note paying more interest than the ten year note and the Federal Reserve raising the rates. Hopefully we can bounce out of this quickly; in my personal opinion I feel this will not happen until the government in Washington can control spending, and somehow lower the M-2 Money supply. But what do I know?

I’d like to remind Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis from Texas and Florida that Ithaca, N.Y., area code 14850, Tompkins County airport, is a sanctuary city. Please send two buses from Texas to Ithaca, N.Y., the sanctuary city, and please send two planes full of immigrants from Florida to Ithaca, N.Y.

I found an informative book, “Eight Things You Can Do Now to Help Stop Voter Fraud.” You can get this by calling 1-888-593-8442 or by emailing to info@judicialwatch.org.

Florida Is so fortunate that they have such leadership in their state. I love DeSantis. I love them all. And now I see DeSantis has sent illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the playground of the rich and famous. That’s a brilliant idea. And now it’s coming over the news that Governor Abbott has sent some to Vice President Kamala Harris’s doorstep. That’s brilliant as well because she says the border is closed. She says it’s secure. So what’s going on? I know what’s going on, November. Can’t wait.

I would like to know what the illegal immigrants are going to give back to us with the millions and millions we are spending on them; on bus trips, plane fare, social services, and so on. This is ridiculous. What is wrong with the country’s thinking?

So, if you disagree with the 2020 election results the FBI will now investigate you. Is that what it’s come to? How come Hillary is still whining about 2016 and Stacey Abrams is still complaining about 2018 like those elections were rigged? How’s that different? I’ll tell you, hypocrisy of the party. It is so ridiculously blatant it makes me sick.

Please, governors DeSantis, Abbott and Ducey, send buses and planeloads of illegal immigrants to Sag Harbor in the Hamptons on Long Island. That’s where most liberals live, I’m sure they would welcome them with open arms.

I find it kind of ironic an immigrant Trump appointed judge is giving him exactly what he wants because he promised her something when he appointed her, and I’ll be interested to see exactly what it was that he bribed her with.

Every time I watch a clip of the illegal aliens getting off a bus and we’re giving them money, rooms and places to stay, it makes me sick. What is wrong with you people? What don’t people understand about the word ILLEGAL?

So, Pennsylvania voting starts on Monday, Sept. 19. Why? The election is not until November. A week is enough. Want to make it a week before? Fine. Six weeks? Absolutely ridiculous! How did this ever become? Because of COVID? They just cheat. Wow!

If the people in this country don’t vote these jokers out, I’m telling you, it’s over. You’re not going to have food, you’re not going to have fuel, and you’re not going to have anything at all. It is a scare tactic with this climate control nonsense. First it was going to be hot all over and they proved it wrong. Now they say it’s going to be bitter cold. Winter is winter and summer is summer, nothing has changed except their pockets are getting bigger and they’re loving it. You better get out there and vote, and end this nonsense soon.

The U.S. has given billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine. This money should be spent on problems here at home, in which we have many. President Biden was elected to take care of the United States. We have many residents suffering from poverty, inflation, high costs to heat their homes, afford food, and pay their bills. It shows Biden does not care about the so-called people of this country.

Can anyone tell me how much Social Security checks have helped during this inflation? I can, not at all! There are people that need it. How are these people going to pay their fuel bills this winter? They have a choice between having food on the table, getting their medicine or heat, and no one cares from the president, the governor, the senators and the congressman, right down to your local government.

It sure did not take the Martha Vineyard residents long to get those migrants out of their little city. They don’t want them, even though they say they will welcome them at every cost. And the Biden’s are heading to the Queen’s funeral. He really doesn’t belong there. He needs to stay home and fix the problem that he and his administration have caused. Our country is in a mess because of him and his administration.

I don’t understand what’s wrong with this country. Now they’re pushing buy now, pay later. They will have America in such debt they’ll never recover. Interest rates through the roof, only buy what you can afford, sleep at night. If you get too far in debt you could lose your home. I know someone with credit card debt so bad she did lose her home.

Trump can make America great again only by moving out of it. His idol, Vladimir Putin, will be glad to embrace him once again in Russia. Better hurry before you are rightly wearing orange, not only on your face makeup, but wearing it in prison that you so richly deserve. You are not above the law as you always think you are.

It’s time for people of this country to go back to being respectful of the country and presidency, no matter what their political viewpoint is.

How come none of the democrats running for office want to debate the Republicans they’re running against? Huh, maybe they’re going to run out the clock and hide like Joe Biden did?

The Supreme Court and men against abortion cannot practice medicine without a license and tell women what to do with their bodies. It’s between a woman and her doctor, and no one else. So, butt out and mind your own business.

To all of you out there who are still supporting Trump and his following, cut it out. He lost. He will never hold office again.

Please welcome these beautiful immigrants from Venezuela and everywhere else to lovely Martha’s Vineyard, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Joe’s old hometown, to Chicago, to lovely Ithaca, N.Y. Keep in mind you all are authoritarian, bleeding heart liberals. This is what you asked for and this is what you get.

Donald Trump is accelerating and adding to his existing legacy of corruption. This morally bankrupt man hasn’t kept himself up to our Constitution and continues to divide and destroy our Republic. Whoever follows and supports his anti-democratic ways surely must know the harm being done to the United States and its people. I hope justice prevails and our democracy is saved.