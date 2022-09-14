It’s back to school time!

Students in the OA School District returned to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Although it was a rainy morning, Owego Elementary students still flashed their bright smiles, and a few even skipped their way into the front entrance. A “Welcome Back 2 School” sign welcomed students and families as they approached the entrance to the school.

School administrators and elementary staff members who had umbrellas ready in hand greeted students. There were plenty of hugs by parents dropping off their children, and several last-minute first-day-of-school photos.

OA Schools Superintendent, Corey Green, shared a welcome message on the oacsd.org website. He remarked, in part, “We want to get back to having fun in our classrooms because we know the last couple of years have been a little more difficult. We look forward to this normal school year,” adding, “The staff and I talked about innovation, engaging with students and collaboration, but most importantly, having fun while learning.”

Luke McEvoy, OA Schools Public Relations coordinator, shared that the district encourages all families and community members to download the district mobile app on their devices to receive news, alerts, and upcoming event information. In addition, individuals can reach out using Let’s Talk!, which can be found on the App and oacsd.org. Let’s Talk! is a communication tool that provides a way to directly contact the appropriate district personnel that will be best suited to answer questions.

Another App, the My Stop App, implemented in 2021, has received favorable feedback, McEvoy said, and according to the OA Schools transportation department.

McEvoy also shared that a shortage of bus drivers remains within the district. An increase in the number of students riding this year, combined with fewer drivers, has impacted the length of routes; however, McEvoy said that the transportation department has done a wonderful job covering with an undersized staff. Anyone interested in joining the transportation team should apply at oacsd.org or call the bus garage for information at (607) 687-7305.

Over at Apalachin Elementary, a significant change was made. The parking lot, bus loop and parent loop were redesigned to provide a more efficient drop-off and pick-up process. The pavement work, McEvoy said, is part of the 2018-2022 capital project where upgrades were made to OFA and AES. Final aspects of this project should be completed in the next several months.

Regarding student safety, Owego Mayor Mike Baratta extends a thank you to the school board and superintendent for working with the Village to keep children safe.

Baratta remarked, “There will be one full-time OPD officer in each school this year, keeping our most valuable safe, our children! I am happy to have worked with the school board and the chief on this matter.”

Another aspect of safety, drivers are reminded that Back to School also means a return to heightened awareness of school buses on the roads, and drivers should think about building more travel time into their daily routines. New York State traffic law states that traffic from either direction approaching a stopped school bus with flashing lights and extended-arm stop signs must stop before reaching the bus.