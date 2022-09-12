Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Foundation re-launched!

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Foundation was re-launched in June 2022 to include a new Tioga County Jr. Chamber, and to act as a fundraising arm for the Tioga Chamber of Commerce to benefit Tioga County businesses and students.

Over the past few years, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Foundation has been inactive. However, with recent changes in leadership, the foundation is becoming active once again.

The purpose of the Foundation is to undertake various studies and research in the areas of economic planning and development, finance, housing, education and training, health, human relations, and other matters of public concern, to conduct training courses, seminars, discussion groups, forums, panels, lectures and the like; and any activity which tends to promote understanding, unification, or improve relations among different economic, ethnic groups, etc.

The Tioga County Chamber Foundation board includes Sabrina Henriques, Debbie Howard, Abbey Ortu, Tonya Johnson, and Tia Tagliaferro.

To learn more, you can call the chamber at (607) 687-2020 for more information.