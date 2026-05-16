Save the Date: Team Timmy Ride for Life and Benefit set for June 6

The annual “Team Timmy” Ride for Life and Benefit is scheduled for June 6, and will begin at the Candor Town Hall, located at 101 Owego Rd. in Candor. Registration runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the donation is $10 per bike.

A pre-ride ceremony at Captain Timothy Neild’s grave will take place at 10:45 a.m., including a group photo at the Maple Grove Cemetery Veterans Memorial. Following a 10:50 a.m. preride safety meeting, kickstands will go up.

The New York State Police escorted ride is 120 miles in distance with two stops. The first stop will be in Whitney Point, and the second stop will be at Hickories Park in Owego.

The ride will end at Turkey Trot Acres, located at 188 Tubbs Hill Rd. In Candor, where there will be an all-you-can-eat buffet and open mic entertainment running from 1:30-6 p.m.

The buffet is open to the public, and the cost is $30 per person, to be pre-paid by May 30 to Turkey Trot Acres, 188 Tubbs Hill Rd., Candor, N.Y. 13743.

Join them to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Captain Timothy M. Neild. For more information, contact Rick Neild by email at rickyneild@yahoo.com or call (607) 321-4046.