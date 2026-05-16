Owego Gymnastics Recognized During Racker’s Special Friends Luncheon

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center was recognized by Racker on April 28 at its annual Special Friends Luncheon. Executive Director Jana Bowen received the Community Partner Award. The Community Partner Award honors an individual or organization in the community that works to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Bowen and Owego Gymnastics have collaborated with Racker on programs, including a summer enrichment program.

Preschool Social Worker Anne Bernstein says of their partnership, “Parents who never thought they could have their child participate in gymnastics are getting to have this experience, because Owego Gymnastics is so open to this collaboration.”

Bernstein added, “And it is inspiring watching our kids move past the initial struggles they have in new environments and with new routines to participating, succeeding, enjoying a new experience, and, most of all, becoming a part of the community in a way that is so beneficial for all children to learn and grow.”

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and more. For more information on the programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458.