2nd Annual Catholic Charities Cornhole Tournament set for September 17

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga will host the 2nd annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y. The tournament is being run by Tioga County Cornhole.

The tournament is the largest fundraiser for the organization’s Tioga County location.

“We are always so thankful for all of the business and individual sponsors that participate,” stated CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear. “Planning a fun event like this gets the whole community involved in a way to give back.”

Every sponsorship and donor is appreciated. In 2021, the Nichols office served over 5,000 individuals in the food pantry alone. They also have a free clothing boutique, offer emergency financial assistance, provide employment assistance, work with programs to offer services to developmentally disabled, as well as operate a transitional housing program for women, among many other programs.

“We have had some challenging times recently, and Catholic Charities has been consistently ready and willing to help our neighbors in the Tioga County area,” added Spear.

Country Boys Kitchen will be providing an on-site food truck with a full lunch menu, snacks, and cold drinks. Individuals and local businesses have donated raffle items, and there will be some special silent auction items. If you would like to contribute a raffle basket or a gift card, contact Michelle at (607) 272-5062 ext. 311.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with an event start time of noon. Call Jeff Noe with registration questions at (607) 972-7319.

Catholic Charities in Tioga is located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, and is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. For more information, call (607) 272-5062, or visit CatholicCharitiesofTompkinsTioga on Facebook and Instagram @catholiccharitiestompkinstioga.