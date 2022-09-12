The Joshua House receives funds from the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation

“The mission of The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation is to help local kids and families, and to help spread awareness of mental health,” stated Will Zepkowski, father of Julia.

He added, “We really want to keep the memory of Julia alive and share with these organizations that we know she would believe in and be proud of.”

The Zepkowskis lost their daughter almost 6-months ago when she was 15 and a half years old. The family, friends, and community were devastated by this tragic loss and when the parents started the Foundation to help give back to those in need, everyone joined in.

Several years earlier, another local family suffered a similar loss. Deborah Smith lost her 21-year old son unexpectedly. She found that a way to heal her own broken heart was to help other kids in the community.

By opening up a warehouse attached to one of her buildings on North Avenue in Owego, Smith created a safe place for kids and young adults to hang out, and to keep them off the streets. The Joshua House has a stage for karaoke, a gaming area with a large sectional, pool and foosball, and a kitchen for learning basic cooking skills.

“I want the kids to come here and know that they are cared for,” said Smith.

With the money donated In Memory of Julia, Smith says they can buy iPads for the homework corner and pizza for the teen nights.

“This makes a huge impact and I am so grateful,” Smith added.

The Joshua House will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m. All are invited to see the warehouse and learn more about the programs offered. Owego Free Academy students will be spinning records at the event and there will be food, raffles, games, and more. Bring a can of food for free admission.

Following the grand opening at The Joshua House, they will be offering Youth Night every Friday, from 6-8 p.m., and CASA-Trinity will be hosting an after school program. Air Tioga will also be hosting recovery events, and Broome addiction center is there with their Moss Program, helping kids. Much more is coming, according to Smith.

“The place will be making a big difference in the lives of others,” said Smith.

The 1st Annual Julia Zepkowski Memorial Cornole Tournament is also planned for Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 1371, located on Main Street in Owego. Registration is at noon, and bags fly at 1 p.m. The Owego Throws Team, and Tioga County Cornhole are hosting this event.