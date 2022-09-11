‘Luke and the Outsiders, Outcast and Outlaws’ begins Monday

Owego Presbyterians are offering a new Bible study online on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. and featuring videos by Dr. Adam Hamilton, pastor of the largest United Methodist congregation in the U.S.A., and with additional insights by Owego Presbyterian Pastor Carolyn Gillette (she is the author of a new book, titled, I Sing to My Savior: New Hymns from the Stories in the Gospel of Luke). The public is invited to this Bible study.

In the Gospel of Luke, there are stories of Jesus’ ministry with “Outsiders, Outcasts and Outlaws.” As we explore Jesus’ life through Luke’s stories, we’ll meet the ordinary, even unexpected, people who Jesus chose to be his friends and do his work – people who aren’t perfect, may be struggling, and don’t yet have their acts together – people just like us.

This fall, read along in the Gospel of Luke as we meet Jesus, who loves us whoever we are.

Join in the Zoom meeting with ID: 879 9600 2563, Passcode: FPUC.