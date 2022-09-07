Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 22, 2022 through Aug. 28, 2022 there were 142 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and 19 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Female, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Terri A. Ingraham, age 37 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Ingraham was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 57 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male attempting to hurt himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Katrina L. Cranmer, age 32 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Cranmer was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Robert D. Cassin, age 51 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) for violating an Order of Protection. Cassin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and Released on his Own Recognizance by Nichols Justice Grinage, and per New York State Bail Reform Laws.

A Male, age 26 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male attempting to hurt himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Robert D. Cassin, age 51 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) for violating an Order of Protection. Cassin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and then remanded to the County jail on $1,000 cash or $1,000 bail bond by Nichols Justice Grinage.

James G. Huff, age 42 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), DWI with Blood Alcohol level above 0.08% with Priors (Felony), Failure to Keep Right (Violation), and Failure to Stop on a Red Light (Violation), following a traffic stop. Huff was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert E. Franks, age 59 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor). Franks was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Tampering with Evidence (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failed to Stop on a Red Light (Violation), following a traffic stop. Craft was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court. Craft was also picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Cortland County. Craft was turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Cortland County Centralized Arraignment Court.

In the month of August, the Owego Police Department’s K-9 Maggie assisted the Owego Police 13 times, and other agencies seven times.