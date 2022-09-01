Gaia Woolf-Nightingall is September Guest Artist at Gallery 41

Gallery 41 announced a new guest artist for the month of September. Gaia Woolf-Nightingall is a British born, experienced organic horticulturist, arboriculturist, permaculture designer, creative writer, and visual artist.

Gaia’s work seeks to imbue within the observer a richer, more intimate understanding and connection with the natural world. These powerful elemental mandala paintings, landscape designs and stories give us pause to observe, experience, and acknowledge the beauty and fragility of wild places.

Gaia finds joy, inspiration, and reverence in the sacred complexities of all the Earth’s sacred rhythms. The Elemental forces of Air, Fire, Water, and Earth that move and swirl inside the great cauldron of creation, manifesting the perfect vessel for spirit, are the foundational motivation for Gaia’s works.

Celebrating the wonder of these sacred elements, bold and unique hand painted mandalas are created. Each is delicately woven with intricate Celtic/insular knot work, integrating spiritual and artistic practice with the diverse threads that transverse the centuries back to ancient Europe and a time when art was an expression of the purest devotion to Divine immanence.

Gaia is also a priestess and teacher in the Reclaiming Feri tradition, an Earth based spiritual path. This has, along with her many creative endeavors, helped to guide her towards a more authentic experience of self and sense of balance with nature.

A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Sept. 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gallery 41, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gaia will be available to meet guests and share insights about her work.

Also joining the gallery for First Friday is artist and author Lynn Capani-Czebiniak who will be signing copies of her newest book, Moon’s Breath and Magick.