The Floyd Hooker Foundation will be accepting grant applications from Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 15, 2022 through its website, located at www.hookerfoundation.org.
Applicants must show a demonstrated need that benefits the children of Tioga County, and comply with other requirements outlined in the Grant Guidelines on the website.
Any questions or comments should be directed to info@hookerfoundation.org.
Be the first to comment on "Application cycle opens on September 1 for Floyd Hooker Foundation grants"