Winners Circle Project announces their Championship Weekend at Watkins Glen International

The Winners Circle Project, in coordination with their partnering schools, Candor, Owego Apalachin, Watkins Glen and Waverly Central School District, is excited to announce the 2nd Annual Mamba Championship at Watkins Glen International.

This day-long event will begin on Sept. 9 with one of the student-built cars being driven by two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Al Unser, Jr. in the Bugatti Parade that leaves Watkins Glen International at 9:05 a.m., and arrives at Smalley’s Garage on Franklin Street.

Between 12:50 and 12:55 p.m., the three student-built cars will participate in an exhibition drive around the track by two-time defending TransAm Champion Chris Dyson, Former Trans Am Champion Tomy Drissi, and two-time Indianapolis 500 Winner Al Unser, Jr.

The awarding of the 2nd Annual Mamba Championship Trophy will take place afterward in the Victory Circle! This is also the day that Chris Dyson will vie for the TransAm II Championship Title.

There will also be a reception at Specchio Ford on Franklin St. from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. This is a catered event that will welcome guests, students and racers for an afternoon of reflection and celebration of crossing another milestone for the participants in the Winners Circle Project.

The student-built cars from Candor, Owego, and Waverly will be on display throughout the weekend of Sept. 9-11 in the Trans Am paddock area of the racetrack.

The Winners Circle Project has been meticulously designed to inspire fresh, young, innovative minds through STEAM project-based learning embedded in the exciting world of car racing.

Pius Kayiira, executive director of The Winners Circle Project, stated, “Through our work, the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math come alive for our students through, on, and beyond the racetrack!”

To learn more about the Winners Circle Project, visit www.winners-circle.org.