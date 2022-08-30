Penn-York Valley Triathlon set to make debut

Numerous Valley organizations are teaming up to bring a multi-faceted competitive event to the Valley next month.

The first Annual Penn-York Valley Triathlon will make its debut on Sept. 24 — taking individuals and teams through a combination of running, cycling and river paddling throughout the Valley and surrounding region.

Organized by the Athens, Sayre and Waverly business associations, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Bradford County United Way and Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, the event is being offered as part of a three-triathlon series in conjunction with the North Branch Triathlon in Wyalusing and the Central Bradford Triathlon in Towanda, according to Kelly McElhaney of the Sayre Business Association.

“The idea for us kind of stemmed out of our annual fishing derby as a way to encourage tourism to the Valley and highlight the outdoors,” she said. “The triathlons in the Towanda and Wyalusing areas were also very helpful in organizing the event.”

Participants can enter the triathlon solo or as a team of three, McElhaney explained. The first leg will feature a five-mile run starting at Athens Valley Playland and take runners through downtown Athens, Sayre and Waverly. The second leg is a 15-plus mile bicycle ride on Route 17C to Nichols — ending at the Nichols boat launch. The final leg is an over seven-mile paddle on the Susquehanna River from Nichols to Riverfront Park in Sayre.

“Our goal is to showcase the beauty of the Endless Mountains and the surrounding communities, increase tourism in our area, and highlight the many reasons why the Penn-York Valley is a great place to live, work, and play,” McElhaney said.

McElhaney added that the triathlon is still looking for supporters — especially in the form of volunteers.

“We definitely need volunteers,” she said. “There’s no task too small. Whether someone wants to run a water station or help with traffic or anything else, we’d love to have them.”

More information can be found by emailing pyvtriathlon@gmail.com.