Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 15, 2022 through Aug. 21, 2022 there were 117 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Adrian D. Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Benjamin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Patricia M. Avery, age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of a Broken Window on North Avenue. Avery was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joshua T. McNally, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Cruelty to Animal (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of an abandoned dog without food and water on Temple Street. McNally was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Andrew L. Avery, age 44 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Avery was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Juvenile, age 14 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of Damaged Property on North Avenue. The Juvenile was released on an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Michael L. Zatlukal, age 39 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Driving while Impaired by Drugs (Misdemeanor), and Driving left of Pavement Markings (Violation) following a traffic stop. Zatlukal was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.