Church services to begin at ‘Another Door Opens’ in Lockwood

Non-denominational church services will begin this month at Another Door Opens, located at 95 Church St. in Lockwood. The first service takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pastor Trace Timm, who will incorporate music, testimony, and the gospel into his service, will lead worship. Pastor Timm plans to introduce himself to the congregation, and share his story of how he came to trust in Jesus.

Church services will take place one Wednesday a month. Look for live praise band music in September.

Another Door Opens is also open as an event space that can be booked for organizational meetings and family gatherings. The cost is a donation. To book your event, call the Tioga County Open Door Mission at (607) 687-1121.