Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Sylvester; I am the one in the middle. We were in a posting on July 7 in this paper and all three of us were adopted. Unfortunately the home had an older cat that lived there, and she did not like me.

I mean, what’s not to like, I’m gorgeous, my fur is medium length and my whiskers and ear hairs are a stunning white against my long luxurious black fur. I look great, if I do say so myself!

Anyway, I came back to Gail’s and now I’m alone, with both my brother and sister gone off to their new homes! You can see how precious I am. I am very playful and very active. I long to come to your home where I can play with you and your kids and amuse you with my antics.

I want to be free and I know you are going to love me. Just give me a chance. I will win you over.

If you are interested in adopting me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Sylvester, I will be waiting!

If you want to help Gail with a donation for all the vet bills she has been getting with all the kittens that go through here, please send your check addressed to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Thanks for helping me.