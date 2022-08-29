Letter: Evolution is not a scientific fact

Dear Editor,

If you believe that the earth is billions of years old and that humans evolved from apes, you believe a vast deception. Evolution is not a scientific fact. It is a philosophical assumption. The only alternative to evolution is supernatural creation. Denying that, there is no choice but to believe the lie, a false view of reality.

All supposed evidence for evolution has been debunked, and by evolutionary scientists themselves. Unfortunately the scientific community hides most of their disagreements in scientific journals that the average person does not read. Many leading scientists and educators do not want people believing in God. It conflicts with their worldview. Children are taught from an early age that evolution is a proven fact and are shown imaginative drawings and deceiving books that lead them to accept the lie. They are taught not to question evolution and that science proves religion false.

Darwin made it clear: the fossils must reveal gradual development or his theory would be proven wrong. After studying fossils for decades, most scientists now agree that all current life forms appeared around the same time (the so-called Cambrian explosion). This is clearly evidence of creation, not evolution. Microbiologists tell us cell DNA, a complex system, could not have developed gradually. Unless it appeared all at once it would not be functional. This is strong evidence for intelligent design.

Natural selection is often touted as evidence of evolution. Random mutations, occasionally resulting in an advantage for the organism, occur only with loss of genetic diversity, and only within families (genera). Mutations may result in a special dog, but it’s still a dog. Darwin’s famous studies of finches in the Galapagos Islands show the birds adjusting to the environment, but never changing into anything other than finches. There are many similar examples.

So if you believe, like many, that you are simply the result of the laws of nature, you may want to consider why you believe this. Have you looked into it with an open mind? According to the Bible, in the coming days, many people will be deceived and believe a lie. They will purposely deny God’s Creation so they can continue in their sinful ways (2 Peter; 2 Timothy 3; 2 Thessalonians 2:11, 12). If you ask God to reveal the Truth to you, He will, and He will deliver you from the lie and its eternal consequences!

Sincerely,

Barry L. Ives

Owego, N.Y.