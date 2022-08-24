Readers’ Column for the week of August 21, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Note: Because of the Special and Primary Election on Aug. 23, we will not be running political comments in our publication preceding this date. Please call your comments in again following the primary.

We have a lot of horseradish. Who wants it?

~

We stopped down to the Tioga County fair on Tuesday to see the rodeo. It was good. Probably the best part was watching everybody stand and show respect as they played the national anthem. It was just nice to see everyone standing there and respecting the flag.

~

Hats off to the person commenting on the condition of Route 38! It definitely needs some attention.

~

Pharmacy companies are trying to tell us if they can’t charge those astronomical prices, they won’t be able to develop new drugs. Look at the different prices people pay for the same exact medication from the zero to hundreds or thousands of dollars choosing a scary tactic telling you won’t get new medicine. Pharmacy companies, their intention is supposed to be to improve the health and welfare of the citizens, not lining their huge pockets and giving out astronomical bonuses.

~

To the person calling in about the property tax refund that has not come to the house yet, some will not be mailed until after this next school tax season in September. I already called about it but the assessor’s office could give you a number to call but you won’t get much information. Second, the person needing the Walker, Nichols Presbyterian Church has used handicap equipment for people in a shed out back to donate or take, call 699-3173 or 699-3736.

~

A little over a week ago I got a message from CVS in my e-mail and a message opened saying, hello dear, and it was offering a $500 CVS card. Well they really hooked me! They had pictures of people who got the so-called card and they said they would only take a dollar off of my debit card. It turned out it was a scam by another company, and they took me for $40. I want to warn people in case they get the same e-mail.

~

Stupid is the word of the day. Who are the brain donors from the village of Owego that chose to put the sewage plant on the banks of the Susquehanna? Wow! I’ve never seen so many dumb people in one community in my entire life.

~

I’m calling in regards to the parking lots in the village. They should all be repaved so they enhance the buildings and make it look better and the entrances. Every time we go through it there’s a ton of holes. I know they patch them every year, but it doesn’t make much difference; it would make the village look so much nicer.

~

Why did the Owego Police Department put tickets on cars that were parked on Central Avenue on Friday, Aug. 12? The ticket was marked that Central Avenue was a 3-hour limit; however, the street is not marked as such. What is going on Mayor?

~

Can anyone tell us what is going on with the house at 247 Main St. on the corner of Spencer and Main Street? There has been terrible vandalism going on, broken windows, it’s very sad and now various creatures have moved in that we really don’t want to encourage in our neighborhood. Can someone please tell us what is going on with that house?

~

For everyone’s safety, I think when people take boarders in their house, that the neighbors who live around them have a right to know if the boarders are mental patients or have a criminal record.

~

I’m moving to Florida. I have free furniture to give away. It’s in Campville on Route 17C. My phone number is (352) 397-8073.

~

I’ve noted the recent rash of parking tickets in Owego. I know that there is a critical shortage of parking for employees, tenants and shoppers, and has been an unfortunate situation for a long time. What is really annoying, however, a certain business has called OPD and demanded they start ticketing because his tenants don’t have room to park. This ego centric self absorbed attitude comes from someone who is evidently unaware there are many buildings with tenants who have the same issue and some work at night, meaning they are getting ticketed during the day because of his narcissistic behavior. Not the first time this individual has demanded preferential treatment because of his, well honestly, indifference for anyone but himself. We all forgive you for your ludicrous behavior, and as a community vow never to behave as you have.

~

There will be a Book Sale at Coburn Library in Owego next weekend. This will be a freewill offering sale for the many gently used books found in the library’s basement. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Be sure to check it out.

~

I got a rather rueful chuckle out of a comment last week. The person obviously was my generation (a baby boomer), lamenting the improper usage of “loose” vs. “lose” by folks. The comment stated, “Their English teachers must be appalled.” Don’t get me wrong; I have a deep respect for any teacher who goes into to the field, pure of heart (wanting to impart knowledge rather than for the immense amount of time off). However, the standards for the past generation (or two) for obtaining a Master’s in Education has evidently become rather “loose” (pun intended). After all, we wouldn’t want to withhold bestowing a degree just because you did poorly / failed all your classes. It might make you feel bad. That’s for classes that actually have testing / grading at all. So teachers no longer know the difference themselves between “loose” and “lose”.

~

I totally agree with the person who wrote that senior citizens are left in the dust with the new technology. Everything has to be done on the computer anymore. I do have a computer but I am in my 80s, and am not too computer savvy. If I have to do business on computer I usually have to ask for help. I just feel like we are being ignored. It is harder and harder to get anything done.

~

“We’re poisoning the land, we’re poisoning animals, and I truly believe we’re poisoning ourselves.” – Jane Goodall