Floyd Hooker Foundation and Johnson Pools provide help to Lions Camp Badger

When a community unites to solve a problem, amazing things happen. After two years of running virtually, Lions Camp Badger in Spencer was excited to reopen summer camp. Swimming has long been a favorite activity among both campers and staff. Imagine the disappointment when the pool was opened this spring, and it was discovered that the aged liner was ripped beyond repair.

Swimming provides so much more than just a fun experience for the campers at Lions Camp Badger. Many have physical disabilities or health conditions that require extra effort to keep cool. The therapeutic benefit of swimming also offers many campers the freedom to move with greater independence.

A ripped pool liner is not an easy item to replace. Not only are they expensive, they are in short supply and difficult to get. It requires an entire team of workers to complete the installation. There is a long wait list for liners, sometimes up to two years. And the Lions Camp Badger pool is a custom size, making the problem even more challenging.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Just as the campers are resilient, so are the helpers in this community. When the camp reached out for assistance, the response was quick and direct.

The Floyd Hooker Foundation provided an emergency grant to pay for the cost of the liner, and Johnson Pools in Owego was able to place an emergency order and install a liner quickly. What should have taken two years to complete took less than six weeks.

In a press release from Lions Camp Badger, they wrote, “This could not have happened without the collective efforts of everyone, and Lions Camp Badger is very grateful for the support received.”

“The Floyd Hooker Foundation and Johnson Pools created some very happy campers,” they exclaimed.

To learn more about Lions Camp Badger, visit www.lionscb.org.