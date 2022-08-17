Let My Vibrations Touch the Hearts of Others

Each one of us is a walking radiator, and we radiate thoughts and attitudes. From deep within we radiate our state of being. The original and eternal essence of every being is peaceful and loving. Thoughts are positive or negative and everywhere in between.

Thoughts are energy and they have power to elevate you and make you feel good or the power to sadden you and make you feel bad. Entertaining negative thoughts will change how you feel and you will become saddened or depressed. Never allow your mood to be spoiled. If I have even a trace of sorrow inside, I will give sorrow.

When you are thinking of someone or something you are immediately connected to that person or thing and energy is flowing between. Be cautious about what you are thinking and don’t allow your mind to wander into areas that cause your vibrations to become damaging to yourself and others.

‘Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.’ —-Rumi

Words spoken from the head rarely touch the hearts of others and are soon forgotten. The solution lies in my vibrations touching the hearts of others. When I, the soul, speak with my heart as well as my head and fill my words with love, then every heart will receive and understand.

However, the biggest disease of the mind is over thinking, especially thinking too much about others; what they did and why? All of these thoughts rob the mind of its inherent serenity as they create negative vibrations and feelings and cause us to over react.

Thinking too much is like eating too much. The heaviness makes it impossible to remain light and flexible. We get stuck on little things and gradually the little things become huge things, which we cannot shake off. Over thinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness and tiredness. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.

When we meet people, at what frequency do we connect? Level 1 – their physical appearance. Level 2 – their position and possessions. Level 3 – their vibrations. Let us shift our focus from how they look and how much they have, to how their energy feels. — Shivani

Life is like an echo. What thoughts you send out (+ or -) come back. What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get. What you see in others exists in you. The task of this time is to create a pure world; beginning with the world inside, and then that will purify the world outside.

Spirituality is not about doing something or becoming someone. It’s about being who you truly are. My life now must be full of light!

