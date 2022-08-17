Apalachin Lions Broom Sale set for September 8 and 10

In 1958 the Apalachin Lions initiated an annual “door-to-door” Broom Sale. This event was a Community Service Fundraiser, and all money raised was used to help the Lions better serve our community.

In 2020, due to the uncertainty raised by Covid-19 and out of concern for the health and safety of our community, the door-to-door Broom Sale was discontinued. This year, however, there will be special sales on Sept. 8 and 10.

Each year substantial funds must still be raised by the Lions to finance their numerous community programs and to provide aid to needy families. Annually the Lions typically provide over $25,000 to help local residents. The money is used for activities that include Disaster Relief, Scholarships to High School seniors, Special Olympics, Highway Cleanup, elementary and pre-school Eye Screenings, Christmas Baskets, Santa Phones, the Easter Egg Hunt, Emergency Expense Assistance, a Summer Picnic and Winter Social for the visually impaired, Back-to-School gift certificates, and the annual Senior Citizens Dinner.

According to a spokesperson for the Apalachin Lions, while the door-to-door sales might be discontinued, the Lions still have their extensive inventory of brooms and other quality products available for sale.

Take a look for their sales in Apalachin on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both the Visions and Sweeney’s Market parking lots, and help support the Apalachin, Campville, and Little Meadows community.

To order online, email to WeServe@ApalachinLions.org.