Rieger Regatta pushes off under sunny skies

On the morning of Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta held their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continued with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river and ending in Nichols, N.Y., although some rafters found areas to just hang out along the river.

According to organizer Jeff Rieg, this year’s Regatta was one of the best ones yet and was a huge success.

“Things went smoothly and I can’t wait until next year, which will have a Halloween theme,” said Rieg.

Next year’s date has already been set for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Many people, according to Rieg, are already looking forward to next year, as well as the popular theme in store for this rafting family. This year’s theme was “The Comeback”.

For more information, visit the Rieger Regatta on Facebook.