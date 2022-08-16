Rieger Regatta pushes off under sunny skies

Rieger Regatta pushes off under sunny skiesSome of the participants pose for a photo on Aug. 6, and at the launch at Hickories Park. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post August 16, 2022

On the morning of Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta held their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continued with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river and ending in Nichols, N.Y., although some rafters found areas to just hang out along the river.

Pictured is the event’s Captain, Jeff Rieg, as they prepare to launch from Hickories Park in Owego on Aug. 6. (Photo by Wendy Post)

According to organizer Jeff Rieg, this year’s Regatta was one of the best ones yet and was a huge success. 

“Things went smoothly and I can’t wait until next year, which will have a Halloween theme,” said Rieg.

Participants in the Aug. 6 Rieger Regatta prepare to launch from Hickories Park in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Next year’s date has already been set for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. 

Many people, according to Rieg, are already looking forward to next year, as well as the popular theme in store for this rafting family. This year’s theme was “The Comeback”. 

For more information, visit the Rieger Regatta on Facebook. 

Participants in the Aug. 6 Rieger Regatta prepare to launch from Hickories Park in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Preparing the Party Barge for the Aug. 6 launch from Hickories Park in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

What happens on the river, stays on the river; a Rieger Regatta motto for participants. (Photo by Wendy Post)

This participant grabs some extra items for her pup to have along the trek. (Photo by Wendy Post)

