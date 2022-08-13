The Lumberjack Competition at the Tioga County Fair is becoming an exciting tradition providing entertainment for all ages. The best men and women at axe throwing, modified chainsaw cutting, fire starting, and other traditional skills travel to Tioga County for two rounds of friendly competition on the Midway at the Fairgrounds while spectators watch from shaded bleachers.

Some of the young women have been competing since they were eight years old, while others begin later in life as a way to stay active. Whatever the age or background, these men and women pay homage to the traditional skills of the lumberjack in a New York State Lumberjack Association sanctioned competition.

Owego, N.Y. native Alexis Halstead is once again competing in the annual Lumberjack Competition, and will be returning to Owego for the event on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The show will take place during the fair at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.