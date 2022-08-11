Kids Picnic is a big hit!

Kids Picnic is a big hit!V.F.W. Post 1371 member, David Bensley, at the helm of the hay wagon, takes community members for a trip around the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. during the Kids Picnic. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter August 11, 2022

The annual Kids Picnic returned to Marvin Park (Tioga County Fairgrounds) on July 30. The event was free for children of all ages.   

Several hundred youth attended the event from noon until 4 p.m., and enjoyed bounce houses, a tractor drawn hayride, games and a free bicycle raffle, among other fun.  Plenty of picnic-style food was served, along with favorite treats like cotton candy, popcorn, and ice cream.

Children enjoy the duck pond at the Kids Picnic, held July 30 at Marvin Park in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The Kids Picnic is an event co-sponsored by V.F.W. Post 1371 and their auxiliary, along with American Legion Post 401. The Tioga ASAP Coalition (Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention) was also a sponsor this year.

V.F.W. member David Bensley and his daughter started the Kids Picnic more than 20 years ago, and as a way to give back to the community. The American Legion jumped on board about three years after.

Children get help from family members to sign up for a free bike giveaway at the Kids Picnic, held July 30 at Marvin Park in Owego, N.Y. Twenty-five bikes were distributed. The V.F.W. Post 1371 and its auxiliary and American Legion Post 401, along with the Tioga ASAP Coalition, sponsored the event. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Bensley was pleased to see such a favorable turnout this year, and especially since the event had been canceled the past two years due to COVID.

Tom Craven, American Legion Post 401 Commander, explained that a committee encompassing members of both the V.F.W. and Legion meets regularly and raises funds throughout the year for the event. The committee also receives assistance from other organizations.

he dunking booth had a long line at the Kids Picnic, held on July 30. Here, a young boy winds up for a target. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Craven is grateful for all of the support, including from several volunteers, and said, “This is for the families, and we want kids to enjoy being kids.”  

Tioga ASAP Representatives shared that it is their goal to encourage “healthy and happy families in Tioga County.”

Pictured is Trevor Houghton with his slingshot car at the Kids Picnic, held July 30 at Marvin Park in Owego, N.Y. Trevor, a junior driver, stopped by to show his car before an evening race; one of Trevor’s sponsors is V.F.W. Post 1371.  Trevor will start sixth grade at the Owego Middle School this fall. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Families attending the picnic were able to stop by ASAP’s table for information.  Another table was hosted by the Crime Victim’s Assistance Center. Center Representatives noted that their message was to spread positivity and promote healthy relationships.

At the end of the picnic, 25 young people took home bicycles, a free raffle that has been a favorite at the event.

Young people enjoy outdoor games at the annual Kids Picnic, held on July 30 at Marvin Park in Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Families enjoy a pleasant summer day filled with food and activities at the annual Kids Picnic, held July 30 at Marvin Park in Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

