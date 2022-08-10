Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, we are Jerri, Sylvester and Tom, you know, like the cartoon characters. Anyhow, we are as rambunctious as kittens get. You will notice our sister Jerri is being held in place for the one and a half seconds it takes to get a picture. We actually have an advantage over our caregiver, Gail, because there are three of us and she only has two hands. She has her hands full and is very busy with us, we promise you that.

We were dropped off on someone’s porch in Richford about three weeks ago. The owner’s dogs where we were dropped off went nuts and were barking constantly, so he called Gail and told her he was bringing us to her because he couldn’t take all the noise.

We actually thought that he should have gotten rid of the dogs and kept us because we don’t make all that noise, and look at how cute we are! Anyway, here we are, about 3 months old and scheduled to get fixed on the Aug. 12, and then we will be looking for a new place to live.

Now you can clearly see that we are cute as buttons, so you are going to want to contact Gail ASAP to let her know that you are interested in at least one of us. But if you want to get more than one, that would make at least two of us very happy.

Jerri, the only girl, is on the left. Sylvester is in the middle, with the longer fur, and Tom, both of which are boys. We are very playful and will be entertaining someone all the time. We are all looking forward to finding a nice family and live in their loving home, where we can run and play and make friends and be happy.

If you think you might be able to provide that loving home, give Gail a call at (607) 689-3033 and ask for us. We are very excited to see who our new family is going to be!

If you want to donate to help with our vet bills, please send your check made out to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.