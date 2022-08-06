Vacation Bible School planned for August 8-12 at the FPUC-Owego

The First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego will host a Vacation Bible School week of fun for neighborhood and church children beginning on Monday, Aug. 8, and running through Friday, Aug. 12, from 5-7 p.m. Each evening will include a Bible story, supper, craft activity, music and songs, and recreation.

A free, child-friendly supper is included for children and the adults who bring them.

All children finishing kindergarten through grade five are invited to attend, and a parent, grandparent, or other family caregiver is encouraged and welcome to attend this multi-age event as well. VBS will be in the multi-purpose Fellowship Hall.

The VBS Theme is “God’s Wonderful Welcome!” Bible stories will be:

Monday: The Good Shepherd and the Lost Sheep; Tuesday; Jesus Welcomes the Children; Wednesday: Jesus Meets Zacchaeus; Thursday: The Woman at the Well; Friday: The Lost Son and the Loving Father.

The First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego is located at the corner of Temple Street and North Avenue.

Preregistration is required so they can plan for food and craft supplies. Call Pastor Carolyn Gillette at (607) 744-7283 or Pastor Bruce Gillette at (607) 744-0761 to register or for more information.