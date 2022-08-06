CROP Hunger Walk Meeting planned for August 16

The 2022 Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk Recruiter’s Meeting will be held on Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Owego Nazarene Church.

Come enjoy some pizza and beverages and hear about the good work that is happening through CROP Hunger Walks. The actual Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, with registration from 1:30-2 p.m., and stepping off from the Owego Methodist church at 2 p.m. and ending at First Presbyterian Union Church with refreshments.

This is an intergenerational and interfaith walk, perfect for families with children, students, teams of friends and individuals, all are welcome. There are two routes, a one-mile and a near three-mile walk. At the Walk, you see people of all ages walking, from infants to 98 year olds.

“It is exciting to see the power of inclusion while we raise awareness and funding for local and world hunger issues,” stated one of the organizers for the event.

Come and learn of some new ideas for this year’s walk and gather materials (flyers, posters, walker donation envelopes, etc.) for your Team. New this year is the opportunity to participate in a Scavenger Hunt (one for kids, and one for those over 12), while learning more about the work of Church World Service. If you are looking to make a difference in our local community and in communities worldwide, the Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk is a great place to connect.

Last year a little over 100 walkers raised more than $22,000 through this CROP Hunger Walk. In total, they have raised over $345,000 since 1980. Twenty-five percent goes directly to hunger agencies in Tioga County. They have set a goal to raise $25,000 this year to fight against the challenges of disease, disaster, displacement and other concerns that leave people hungry.

A CROP Hunger Walk is a nationwide movement sponsored by Church World Service to raise funds to end hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world. Hundreds of religious groups, businesses, schools and others organize Walk events in their communities each year.

If you have questions, you can email the event coordinator at diane.campbell@printswilliam.com.