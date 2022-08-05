Annual Rieger Regatta planned for Saturday

On Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta will hold their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continues with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river, ending in Nichols, N.Y.

Organizer Jeff Rieg reminds participants to bring life jackets, as safety is important. He also noted that everything that floats – from coolers to kayaks to rafts and canoes are welcome at the event.

“We are a big rafting family, and it is important to look out for each other while on the water,” added Rieg.

The theme this year is “The Comeback”, so Rieg is encouraging participants to wear their favorite Regatta shirt.

For more information, visit the Rieger Regatta on Facebook.