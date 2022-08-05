Annual Rieger Regatta planned for Saturday

Annual Rieger Regatta planned for SaturdayParticipants launch from Hickories Park during the 2020 Rieger Regatta. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, with a launch from Hickories Park at 9:30 a.m. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post August 5, 2022

On Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta will hold their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continues with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river, ending in Nichols, N.Y.

Organizer Jeff Rieg reminds participants to bring life jackets, as safety is important. He also noted that everything that floats – from coolers to kayaks to rafts and canoes are welcome at the event.

Jeff Rieg, the Regatta’s Captain, readies the party barge for the 2020 launch from Hickories Park in Owego. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

“We are a big rafting family, and it is important to look out for each other while on the water,” added Rieg.

The theme this year is “The Comeback”, so Rieg is encouraging participants to wear their favorite Regatta shirt. 

For more information, visit the Rieger Regatta on Facebook.

