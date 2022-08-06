A Fun Time at the Farm

Over 800 folks journeyed to Josie and Todd Spencer’s dairy farm for Sundaes at the Farm last Sunday, July 24. The weather was hot, but the ice cream cool and tasty.

There were many farm-related booths for folks to learn more about farming and specifically dairy farming. Most of the attendees were families with young children, and the kids got to see the cows close up in the barn, practiced their milking skills with Maggie Moo and the Dairy Ambassadors, made a craft with the Master Gardeners, and participated in a scavenger hunt.

Sundaes at the Farm is an event hosted by Tioga County’s Agriculture Resource Group, a group of farm-related service agencies as well as farmers. The goal of Sundaes at the Farm is to provide a fun, free, educational event at a dairy farm so residents can learn more about our county’s biggest agricultural product, milk.

The event had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic, but the Agriculture Resource Group plans to once again make the event an annual celebration of dairy farming and farming in general for Tioga County.