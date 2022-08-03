Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 21, 2022, property located at 68 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Richard Prokop to Michael Hopkins for $124,900.

On July 22, 2022, property located at 256 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Maryann Dubee to Bradley Ball and Tammy Gruber for $20,000.

On July 22, 2022, property located at 27 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Richard and Andrea Shimer Jr. to Colin Formanek for $101,000.

On July 25, 2022, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Tioga, from George Oakes to Randy Taft and Mali Norbye for $12,500.

On July 25, 2022, property located at 1755 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Derek Middendorf to Andrew Thomas and Gabriella Osorio for $160,000.

On July 26, 2022, property located at 9 Garfield St., Village of Waverly, from Shane Smithmen to Nathan Bowers for $100,000.

On July 26, 2022, property located at Wright Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Brian Ward and Dawn Shedden for $50,000.

On July 26, 2022, property located at 186 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Robert Mortley and Jo-Louise Morley to Jaime Hill for $160,000.

On July 26, 2022, property located at 11 Church St., Village of Candor, from Stephen and Robin Jorgensen to Ian Newton and Gabrielle Puglisi for $324,450.

On July 26, 2022, property located at 1951 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Matthew and Jaclyn Kisloski to Michael Lessard for $239,900.

On July 26, 2022, property located at 1553 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Nathaniel Goodsell to Edward Agar for $190,000.

On July 26, 2022, property located at 55 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Luke Mickum to Rokshana Chowdhury for $263,000.