Letter: Let’s think of the future

Dear Editor,

I would like to add to the Letter to the Editor written by Mr. Beckert this comment; the men and women who gave their lives for our country did NOT do this for the radical agenda of the Democratic Party!

Now, supposing in the future they got complete control and one of those who gave their lives were brought back and saw the condition that the radicals put this country in, he’d comment, “I gave my life, and for WHAT?” The soldier would be shocked, to say the least.

I’d also like to say that an automatic vote D would be “D” for DISASTER! That is, disaster for the U.S.A.! I beg you, PLEASE consider this for future generations.

Sincerely,

Gary Mattscheck

Owego, N.Y.