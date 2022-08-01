East Coast Pro Wrestling coming to the Tioga County Fair

A new attraction to this year’s Tioga County Fair will take center stage on Thursday, Aug. 11. East Coast Pro Wrestling will be bringing their show to the Grandstands for an action packed evening!

Converging at 7 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds for an approximate two-hour show, guests will witness eight matches of Legends, or former WWF and WWE wrestlers, as well as Ladies and Tag Teams. Some well-known names on the card include Tony Atlas, who Gino Caruso, owner of East Coast Pro Wrestling, will Team up with for a Tag Team match. Others entering the ring on Aug. 11 include Dirty Dango, Andrew Anderson, Drew Marston, Captain Emmett Pain, and others.

According to Caruso, the best part of their show is that it is family friendly.

“It’s part sport, and part entertainment,” said Caruso, adding, “It’s a fun event, you can get autographs and photos.”

On Aug. 11, East Coast Pro Wrestling will be presenting 15 to 20 wrestlers, with some of them being of WWE and WWF fame. The undercard for the show is a local guy. Keith Zimmer, event producer with East Coast Pro Wrestling, is from Owego and will participate on Aug. 11 in the Manager’s Match.

Zimmer has been working for a while to bring the show to the fair in Owego, and now that the show is on the fair circuit they are spending up to ten days on the road, presenting their product to waiting fans.

Caruso explained that they went to a New York State Fair Convention and became members of the fair, and then hopped on the circuit. Geared towards families and in a fair setting, Caruso explained that their show is bringing all of the colorful characters that one would see at a national show.

“They’ll see the same good guy versus bad guy, and all of the body slams, drop kicks, and jumping from the ropes that they may have seen on television,” said Caruso.

Caruso himself wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation for 31 years, and then opened a training facility in New Jersey. Soon he began doing his East Coast events as East Coast Pro Wrestling.

You can learn more about them online at www.ecpw1.com, or Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @eastcoastprowrestler.