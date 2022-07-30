Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the Second Quarter 

The Tioga County Public Health Department recently announced that Meagan Ferguson has been named as the Employee of the 2nd Quarter of 2022. Meagan started working with Tioga County Public Health in April 2019 as an Early Intervention Service Coordinator.

In this capacity she works with children from birth to age three who have developmental delays and disabilities. This program provides the services needed to improve child and family development.

Early intervention can be provided anywhere, so Meagan can be found out in the community, in her families’ homes, or at daycare providers. Most recently Meagan, along with the other Early Intervention Service Coordinators, helped turn one of the Public Health Clinic Rooms into a Therapy Room for providers to use with families. This space, according to the department, helps give the families and providers a convenient location to meet for evaluations and to receive services.

In a press release, the Health Department wrote, “Meagan is a reliable team member who is motivated and takes initiative in the work she does. It is apparent that she cares deeply for the kids and their families on her caseload and that she loves the work she does for Tioga County.”

They added, “Aside from her Early Intervention duties, she also stepped up through the COVID-19 Pandemic to help in various roles, including Case Investigator. She was always calm and helpful when working with those who had COVID-19. She often stepped up to help when additional staff was needed to help with cases.”

Meagan recently joined the internal Community Health Assessment Team and has been helping with survey distribution to Early Intervention families.

“She has also been helpful with scheduling times for our summer intern to shadow her to see what Early Intervention is like,” the department added in the release.

Outside of work, Meagan has been busy caring for her pup Xyler, and is getting ready for her upcoming wedding in September.