Painted Pony Championship Rodeo coming to the Tioga County Fair  

The Tioga County Fair, taking place Aug. 9-13 at the Fairgrounds in Owego, will be hosting a full Rodeo presented by the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, Aug. 9. This event is co-sanctioned by The International Professional Rodeo Association [IPRA] and the American Pro Rodeo Association [APRA].

Featuring their award winning stock, these Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls will be competing for championship titles for the IPRA Finals. Contests include Barrel racing, steer wrestling, bronc busting, calf roping, and Bull Riding.

Award winning Rodeo Queens and Bullfighters will be in attendance too. There will be an autograph session prior to the event.

To learn more about the Rodeo and other events happening at the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com or Follow them on Facebook.