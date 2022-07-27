Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi everybody, my name is Amore’. I have been posted in here before when my mom, my sister Alicia and I were found. We were located on the corner of Erie and Main Street, living under someone’s porch. It was wintertime.

They provided a heated shelter for us, but when we started getting big enough to venture out from underneath the porch people started getting worried about us because we were right on a busy corner, and right next to the railroad tracks. We were only a couple of months old.

They set traps and finally caught all of us, and Gail came to pick us up. My mom and my sister got adopted, but I did not. I have been here since May by myself, hoping to find a nice home like my sister and my mom.

They tell me people don’t like black cats. I don’t know why. I think I am a very nice kitty. I wish someone would give me a chance, because I think I could prove that black kitties are really nice.

If you would like to give me a chance, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you would like to adopt that beautiful kitty, Amore’.

If you would like to help Gail to help us kitties by donating, please make your checks out to Gail Ghinger and mail them to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.