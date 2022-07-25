TCRM to host Food Giveaway on August 6

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families are invited to participate in a free food giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tioga County Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego.
There will be a lot of fresh food available directly from farmers in the community. Please note that registration is required.
Call TCRM at (607) 687-3021 before Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. to be included as one of their 125 registrants.
Participants are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.
