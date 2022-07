Since 1989 the Apalachin Lions have been awarding scholarships. This year they awarded $3,000, with each scholarship winner receiving $1,000. The scholarship is to promote and reward young people for their service to their community and school.

This year’s three winners include Gavin Bowers from Owego Free Academy; Abby Goodrich, Loving Education At Home, or LEAH; and Tyler Tebo from Vestal Senior High.