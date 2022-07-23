Master Gardeners Hard at Work

The Master Gardeners of Tioga County have been hard at work on the demonstration gardens at the Ronald Daugherty Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, as well as at Draper Park, the county courthouse grounds, and other garden beds throughout the Village of Owego.

Now is a great time to see the plants in their full glory and learn about some new plants, too. The gardeners have labeled many of the plants throughout the demonstration gardens and there are even interesting facts about the history and uses of herbs in the herb garden.

Take a stroll around the gardens and see the herb garden, the new pollinator garden, the shade garden, and more. If you have a gardening question, you can stop by while they are working on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and they can help you.

If you are a vegetable gardener and your veggies are getting into full production, remember that you can drop off your excess produce at one of the Harvest Share tables throughout the county. These are small veggie stands where you can drop off your excess zucchini or pick up a fresh vegetable or two for your dinner plate. It is free and simple to use.

There are two share tables in Owego – one at Tioga Rural Ministry and one at Common Ground on Main Street. There is one at Catholic Charities in Nichols, and one at the Lions Club garden at Inspire in Spencer. Lourdes Health Center in Richford also has a share table.