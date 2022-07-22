Chemung Canal receives National Certification for new Bankon Checking Account

Chemung Canal Trust Company (CCTC) announced last week the launch of its new BankOn Checking Account, which has been officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021 – 2022).

The certification confirms the new account meets over 25 requirements for safe and affordable consumer transaction accounts. Key features of BankOn Checking include no monthly fees, no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. BankOn Checking is available at all Chemung Canal Trust Company branches.

“We are proud to be awarded certification from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund for our BankOn Checking Account,” said Anders M. Tomson, president and CEO of Chemung Canal Trust Company, adding, “We embrace our corporate responsibility to the communities we serve and continually focus on breaking down account-opening barriers for the unbanked and underbanked.”

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to Chemung Canal Trust Company’s BankOn Checking,” said Jonathan Mintz, president and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

He added, “BankOn Checking offers residents throughout the Chemung Canal footprint who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product. Chemung Canal’s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”

For more information on the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, visit www.cfefund.org.

For more information about BankOn, visit www.cfefund.org/bankon.