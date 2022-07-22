Guthrie now offering COVID vaccines for children under five

Guthrie is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to children under five years old at select locations.

Corning Pediatrics, Sayre Pediatrics, Southern Tier Pediatrics, and Troy Pediatrics are accepting appointments for the Moderna infant vaccine, available to children ages six months to five years. Guthrie Wellsboro is accepting appointments for the Pfizer infant vaccine, available to children ages six months to four years.

Additional locations will be added and will be announced as soon as they are available. Patients can also check eGuthrie for available locations.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child during the injection and appropriate wait time following immunization.

Just like adults, children under five years old who receive the first shot will be scheduled for follow up doses during their appointment.

To check locations and schedule an appointment, parents should use eGuthrie or call Central Scheduling at 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).