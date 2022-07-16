The Owego Elks Lodge will host their annual Golf Tournament this year on Sunday July 31, at the Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The cost is $80 per player ($320 per team) and includes 18 holes of golf, a riding cart, Smokey Legends BBQ dinner, and awards.
This fun-filled tournament, played in a captain and crew format, includes door prizes and awards for skins, longest drive contests, and a closest to the pin challenge. Registration starts at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The deadline for entry and the purchase of extra meals is July 25.
Businesses can show their support for the Owego Elks Lodge #1039 with a Hole Sponsorship. A $100 donation places a sign with your name / business name and logo at one of the 18 golf holes during the tournament.
Silver and Gold Tournament Sponsorship includes a hole sign, entry for a team of four in the golf tournament, and inclusion in the event program.
Contact the Owego Elks Lodge by email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com or text (607) 349-3765 for additional information and entry forms.
All proceeds will go to support the Owego Elks Roof Repair Fund.
Be the first to comment on "Second Annual Owego Elks Lodge Golf Tournament set for July 31"